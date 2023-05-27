Meghalaya’s State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC) has been awarded by WHO for its outstanding tobacco control efforts on May 26.

Recognising individuals and organizations for their exceptional efforts to curb the menace of tobacco consumption, the WHO Director, South East General’s Asia Region Award has been bestowed upon the State Tobacco Control Cell of Meghalaya.

The anti-tobacco campaign has reached remarkable milestones, including the active participation of approximately 7,975 schools across the state. 4,9 lakh students have enthusiastically supported the campaign, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to the cause. With a reach of more than 3,500 villages, the campaign has successfully increased widespread awareness and participation. In addition, a total of 7,388 rallies have been held, mobilizing communities, and generating considerable momentum in the fight against tobacco. The impressive signature campaign conducted over the past several months is further evidence of the campaign's success, representing the widespread support and commitment to a tobacco-free society.

Lauding the dedicated efforts of all the stakeholders involved in the tobacco control initiative, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister of Health & Family Welfare Department stated, "Our state stands tall today, adorned with the prestigious award from WHO, a testament to our unwavering commitment to tobacco control. With collective efforts and unwavering determination, the Departments of Health, Education, Home (Police) and our community have triumphed over the tobacco epidemic. Let us extend heartfelt congratulations to every school and its students that embraced the call to action, organising rallies and spearheading signature campaigns. Your invaluable contributions have paved the way for this remarkable achievement. As we revel in this victory, let us not rest on our laurels. Together, let's forge ahead, united in our mission to foster a healthier, tobacco-free environment for our communities. May this award inspire us to reach greater heights and continue making strides towards a brighter, cancer-free future.”

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