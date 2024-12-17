Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the Fiber-to-Home broadband service for Tura, as part of the Last Mile Connectivity project on December 17.

Terming the initiative as a 'big step forward', the Meghalaya CM took to his official X handle and highlighted the need of reliable internet.

"With our unique hilly terrain, providing reliable internet has always been a challenge, but today we take a big step forward," CM Sangma stated.

Honoured to launch the Fiber-to-Home broadband service for Tura under Meghalaya’s Last Mile Connectivity project.



With our unique hilly terrain, providing reliable internet has always been a challenge, but today we take a big step forward. Leveraging the Optical Ground Wire… pic.twitter.com/vEyfiYuKE9 — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 17, 2024

He further informed that the service, which leverages the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) network, will "deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity with 99 per cent uptime, ensuring homes, businesses, and institutions stay connected."

The Meghalaya chief minister also informed that the newly-launched service will open up new opportunities for education, entrepreneurship, and communication, empowering the people of Tura and strengthening our town’s future.

"A connected Tura is a stronger, brighter Tura," he further added.

In another development, the Meghalaya CM inaugurated the Anti-Narcotics Task Force Police Station at the Police Radio Organisation Training School, Golf Links in Shillong, intensifying the state's fight against drug menace.

The newly-launched station has been established to serve as a hub to monitor, coordinate, and dismantle drug trafficking networks.