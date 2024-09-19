Umden and Mawphlang have been chosen as the Best Tourism Villages from Meghalaya in the 2024 Best Tourism Village Competition in the Craft and Heritage Categories by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that he feels proud to share that Umden and Mawphlang have been chosen as the Best Tourism Villages from Meghalaya in the 2024 Best Tourism Village Competition in the Craft and Heritage Categories by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

He said that the awards will be presented on World Tourism Day, 27th September 2024, in New Delhi.



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