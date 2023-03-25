The Voice of the People Party (VPP) of Meghalaya has decided to hit the streets to highlight the effects that the roster system has had on educated, unemployed youth in Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, president of the VPP, told reporters that the party has no other choice because the government is not giving the Assembly any chance to discuss the issue.

“On this extremely significant issue, we will seek the confidence of youth and the general public. Basaiawmoit expressed dissatisfaction with Speaker Thomas A. Sangma's decision to conclude House proceedings for the day on Friday without hearing opposition members. "We will not allow our youth to suffer due to the roster system," Basaiawmoit said.

He claims that the Speaker ought to have sought advice from the opposition regarding whether to extend the timetable or maintain it in accordance with the calendar.

According to the president of the VPP, this is the first time that the budget session will last seven days, and only two of those days will be used to conduct business on behalf of private members. It is absolutely unsatisfactory to confine the timing just to ten minutes for the individuals to partake in the discussion on the Lead representative's location, he said.

Basaiawmoit argued that as members who have been elected, it is their responsibility to discuss issues affecting the state and the people.

"People are requesting that we address issues. The VPP president stated, "We will not sit idle nor will we permit this kind of tactic in the Assembly."

He stated that the government is well aware that members of the opposition have submitted a significant motion.

"I have plainly referenced the critical need to talk about the list framework. Basaiawmoit stated, "We wanted to request the government to delay the implementation of the roster system retrospectively."

He made it clear that there should be enough debates and discussions to instill confidence in people's minds. Accountability to the public entails accountability to the legislature. He went on to say that evading accountability and responsibility goes against the fundamental principle of democracy.

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