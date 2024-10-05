As heavy rainfall continues to lash Meghalaya, the West Garo Hills district has been the most affected, with at least three dead and several others injured, according to media reports.

Flash floods and landslides have wreaked havoc across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) meanwhile predicted very heavy rainfall across West Garo Hills district in the next 24 hours.

In response to the situation, the State Disaster Management Authority has advised citizens to exercise caution. They indicated that thunderstorms, lightning, and extremely heavy rainfall are expected at many locations throughout West Garo Hills.

On October 4, a landslide claimed the life of Santa N. Marak (57), a resident of West Garo Hills' Dalu village in the morning today. Meanwhile, Marak's daughter who was injured was taken to a health centre for treatment.

Amid the devastating situation, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated a relief and rescue operation in order to offer assistance.

In the district, Silkigre PHC and surrounding villages were the worst-affected with flash floods leading to the destruction of houses, bridges and damage to trees.