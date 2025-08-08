Meghalaya’s young football star battles for life, urgently needs kidney donor

20-year-old Iabiahun Kurbah, a promising footballer from Meghalaya’s Eastern West Khasi Hills district, is now fighting for her life after being diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure.

Once celebrated for her speed and determination on the football field, she now needs a kidney donor to survive.

The news was confirmed by her family on Friday, who made an urgent plea to the public for help. They appealed to anyone willing to be tested as a potential donor to come forward. “We know it’s not easy to ask, but this is about saving a life,” said Iabiahun’s elder sister with tears in her eyes.

Iabiahun’s journey as an athlete started with a strong track record in state-level championships during her school days, eventually earning her a spot on the Meghalaya women’s football team in national tournaments. Her rise was marked by fierce dedication and discipline. However, her career came to a sudden halt earlier this year after she began experiencing unexplained fatigue and other health issues.



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Subsequent medical investigations confirmed that both her kidneys had failed, and a transplant was the only viable option to save her life. Doctors have stated that she urgently needs a kidney from a living donor with O+ blood type compatibility.

“She’s a fighter. We’ve seen that on the football field many times. Now she needs to fight for her life,” her former coach said, urging support for the young athlete.

Iabiahun currently undergoes dialysis multiple times a week. Her family's limited financial resources are being severely strained, especially due to the recurring cost of travelling from Mairang to Shillong—a 45-kilometre distance—for her treatment. While she receives some aid through the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme, it is not enough to cover all medical and logistical expenses.

Civil society organisations have stepped in to raise awareness and funds to support her treatment. Campaigns are underway to find a suitable kidney donor and to help ease the financial burden on her family.

“She has so much more to give to the world—not just as a footballer, but as a daughter, a sister, and a role model for her community,” her sister added in an emotional appeal.

Anyone who wishes to support or assist the family has been encouraged to come forward urgently.a