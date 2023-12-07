The world's largest youth organization National Cadet Corps (NCC) is organising a nation building camp with the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (EBSB) at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, Meghalaya.

The aim behind this camp is to bring together the youth of the country together through cultural exchange between various states.

This EBSB -1 camp being organised at Shillong by NCC Directorate North Eastern Region ( NER ) , will bring together 600 NCC cadets ( Boys & Girls) of 10 States ( Seven States of NE India , Bengal Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh ).

The EBSB camp will see the youngsters participating in various cultural events , visit to various places in Meghalaya , several motivational / Guest lectures & various competitions.

The biggest highlight of the camp will be a two day capsule by an expert team of EXPA ( NCC Exchange Participation Association ) consisting of experts from all over India , training cadets for all round development. The camp has commenced on December 6, 2023 will culminate on December 16, 2023 with a mega cultural programme.

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