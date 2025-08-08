NCW chief sounds alarm on rising HIV cases, single motherhood, and domestic violence in Meghalaya

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijay Rahatkar, has raised serious concerns over a sharp increase in single motherhood, HIV cases among women, and domestic violence in Meghalaya.

During a high-level review meeting with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials, including the DGP, Rahatkar instructed the Meghalaya Police to establish women's help desks in all 70-plus police stations and expedite the creation of anti-human trafficking units in every district. The move aims to boost institutional response to crimes against women.

“I have reviewed how women in Shillong are benefiting from government schemes and how key laws are being enforced on the ground,” Rahatkar told reporters after the meeting.



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She highlighted a worrying trend flagged by the DGP — a rise in single motherhood and HIV cases among women — describing it as a serious issue needing immediate attention.

Rahatkar also stressed the need for stronger legal safeguards, more robust cybercrime monitoring systems through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), and intensified gender sensitisation campaigns to address the deepening crisis.