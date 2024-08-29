Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday, August 29 rejected allegations of nepotism and favouritism in the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams while addressing concerns raised by Opposition Voice of the People's Party (VPP) leader Ardent Basaiawmoit in the Assembly.

Sangma said, 'There is no nepotism or favouritism in the MPSC or in the results of the preliminary examination.'

He emphasised that the state government has implemented various reforms and standard operating procedures to enhance the efficiency and speed of recruitment processes by the MPSC and other selection committees. Sangma clarified that allegations of mark tampering and claims that the MPSC secretary's daughter was a candidate were unfounded.



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He explained that after an applicant raised concerns about errors in the answer keys, the MPSC conducted a re-evaluation for all candidates to ensure fairness, resulting in 62 additional candidates qualifying, including the complainant.

Addressing the confusion caused by speculations and media reports, the Chief Minister assured that the daughter of the MPSC official was not included in either the preliminary or final list of qualified candidates.

He further noted that there is no rule prohibiting MPSC staff's children from appearing in exams, provided that strict SOPs are followed.

He informed that the MPSC secretary's daughter had last year cleared an LDA exam and was ranked 77 out of 116 candidates.

Additionally, Sangma highlighted ongoing recruitment processes in various departments, including police, home guards, education, and medical sectors, as evidence of the state's commitment to fair and transparent hiring practices.