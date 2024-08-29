TMC leader and former chief minister, Dr. Mukul M. Sangma, a Member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, has been recognized by the Speaker as the Leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly with effect from the forenoon of August 28.

Meanwhile, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, a Member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, has been recognized by the Speaker as the Opposition Chief Whip in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly with effect from the forenoon of August 28.

The official notification confirming these appointments was signed by Dr Andrew Simons, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Speaker Thomas A Sangma said former chief minister and TMC leader Mukul M Sangma formally made a submission to him for the LoP post.



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"The TMC, led by Mukul Sangma, demanded that the post of leader of opposition be offered to the party as it has the support of lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh. I have received the letter of submission. I am still examining the proposal and will make a decision very soon," the Speaker said.



Among political parties in the opposition, the TMC has five MLAs, and the Congress one.

The Congress had 5 MLAs in 2023 but its tally was reduced to just one after three of them joined the ruling NPP and one got elected as an MP.



The Speaker said the strength of the opposition is 10 per cent of the 60-member assembly.