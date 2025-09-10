NPP’s Limison D Sangma set to be elected Meghalaya Deputy Speaker unopposed

National People’s Party (NPP) legislator Limison D Sangma from Raksangre assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district is poised to be elected as the new deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly, with the election scheduled for September 12.

Sangma filed his nomination on Wednesday and emerged as the lone candidate for the post.

His candidature was proposed by cabinet ministers Marcuise N Marak and AT Mondal. Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma confirmed that only one proposal had been received.

“According to the schedule, tomorrow (Thursday) is the last day for withdrawal. If no withdrawal is made, we will proceed with the announcement and election of the deputy speaker,” the Speaker told reporters.

The vacancy arose after the senior-most NPP legislator from Resubelpara, Timothy D Shira, resigned from the post following directions from the party’s high command.



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