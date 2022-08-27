The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State president Saleng Sangma said the upcoming 2023 MLA election is difficult to predict in terms of Garo Hills. "Whenever there is an election the reaction is different," said Sangma.

Talking to the media about the upcoming Assembly elections in Garo Hills, he said 20% of the voters sell themselves during polls by demanding money from the candidates.

“Not all but 20% of the people take money during elections and make a lot of noise. They demand money from all the candidates,” Sangma said.

He said the remaining 80% of others genuinely love and support their candidates.

“The problem comes with these 20% people who play around and try to sell themselves. It's the people who play politics and not politicians. They do not look at the quality of candidates. They also don’t consider who can deliver,” Sangma said.

On the elections in Garo Hills, he said it will be impossible to predict the situation. Sometimes, people agitate over different issues but they forget everything during elections, he further said, alluding to the 20% of people in question.

The Trinamool Congress is perceived to have made some inroads in Garo Hills and the NCP legislator recalled that the late PA Sangma had won Lok Sabha elections from the region contesting on the party’s ticket. Their captain has changed from the late PA Sangma to Mukul Sangma, he said.

When asked if he is leaving the NCP since he is fighting a lone battle for the national party in Meghalaya, Sangma said he does not want to explore any possibilities.

He said he recently held a meeting with NCP top brass Praful Patel and Sharad Pawar in New Delhi where the issue of strengthening the party in Meghalaya was discussed.