Police case filed against YouTuber, astrologer over human sacrifice claim in Meghalaya

A police case has been filed against YouTuber Raghav Sharma and astrologer Sushil Guru after a controversial video posted on June 13 claimed that tribal communities in Meghalaya still engage in human sacrifice and cannibalism.

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked outrage among indigenous rights activists and community leaders in the state.

The complaint was filed by social activist Enlang, who also submitted a petition to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), urging it to take immediate action. According to Enlang, the defamatory and inflammatory content not only misrepresents the tribal people of Meghalaya but also poses a serious threat to communal harmony.



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“This is hate speech. The remarks are not only baseless and derogatory but are clearly aimed at inciting communal hatred and demonising entire communities,” Enlang said in the complaint. He described the statements as a gross insult to Meghalaya’s tribal heritage and a direct attempt to malign Scheduled Tribe communities in the state.

The video, hosted on Sharma’s channel, features astrologer Sushil Guru, who allegedly made the offensive claims during a discussion. The complaint demands that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting be directed to take down the video and all related posts.

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The NCST is yet to issue an official response.