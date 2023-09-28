In an unfortunate incident, an on-duty police constable took his own life by shooting himself at the residence of the Additional Judge of the Meghalaya High Court at Kenches Traces in Laban, Shillong.

Confirming the information, SP EKH Sylvester Nongtynger on Thursday said that the incident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The deceased police personnel, identified as Chiran Moshahary, 46 years old used his official designated rifle to take his own life.

Constable Chiran is a resident of the Police quarter at Police Reserve, Jail Road Shillong.

The cause of this tragic tragedy remains unknown, however the authorities are investigating the matter to understand the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased police personnel has been taken by the police of Laban Police Station for post-mortem examination.

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