National People’s Party (NPP) leader and Cabinet Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, expressed his view that the Voice of the People Party (VPP) still have a long way to possess political dominance in the state as it is still a newly formed party.

Speaking to reporters, Rakkam emphasized that the VPP, being a newly formed party, is unlikely to pose a significant political threat in the upcoming elections, including in the Shillong Parliament Seat. He noted that the party is yet to establish a firm foothold in the state's political landscape.



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Rakkam stressed the need for political parties and politicians to aim for substantial accomplishments. Taking a critical stance on the 'Khasi-centric' ideology of the VPP, he argued that political parties should not draw lines based on communities, tribes, or religions. He further emphasized that true leadership entails embracing everyone, regardless of their religious, cultural, or communal background.

When asked about the potential impact of the VPP in the upcoming elections, Sangma downplayed their influence, asserting that their aspirations remain more of a "dream" at this stage in winning the Shillong Parliamentary Seat, as the road ahead is challenging. He added that expecting significant changes from any political party in a short span, even a fortnight, is nearly impossible.