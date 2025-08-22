Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Meghalaya police to file chargesheet by August-end

Meghalaya Police will file its chargesheet by the end of this month against prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, and five others in connection with the brutal May 23 murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra, officials confirmed on Friday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra said the investigation is nearly complete and the chargesheet will be filed within the three-month deadline from the accused’s arrest in June.

He added that the accused are expected to be produced before the court again on either August 27 or 28.

Those arrested include Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, and three alleged henchmen—Anand Singh Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan. Three co-accused, identified as property owner L. Tomar, property dealer Silome James, and security guard Balbir Ahirwar, have already secured bail.

The murder, which sent shockwaves across Meghalaya, was described by police as one of the most gruesome killings in recent memory. All five main accused remain in judicial custody as the case moves toward trial.



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