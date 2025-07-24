Raja Raghuvanshi’s family holds puja at murder site in Meghalaya

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore who was brutally murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, performed a puja on Thursday at the site where the gruesome incident took place.

The rituals were held at a secluded parking lot near the Weisawdong Falls in Sohra (Cherrapunji), where Raja was hacked to death in May this year.

Led by his elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi, the grieving family travelled to the remote Northeastern location to pay tribute and seek spiritual closure. “We wanted to come to the place where our Raja breathed his last. No family should have to do this, but this was important for us,” Vipin said, visibly emotional after the rites.

Raja had gone missing along with his wife, Sonam, on May 23 while they were on their honeymoon. After a frantic search, his decomposed body was recovered ten days later from a 30-foot-deep forest gorge, bearing multiple injuries caused by machetes.



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Police investigations revealed a sinister plot: Raja was allegedly murdered by three men from Indore, orchestrated by his wife Sonam, who was reportedly in a relationship with another man, Raj Kushwaha. The accused had carefully planned the killing over months, luring Raja to the remote location under the pretext of sightseeing. He was then attacked and killed with two machetes, one of which was later recovered by authorities.

After the murder, Sonam fled the crime scene but eventually surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh. All five accused — including Sonam and Raj — are currently in judicial custody.

“We demand swift justice. Those who conspired and killed our Raja must not walk free,” said Vipin, reiterating the family's call for a fast-track trial and strict punishment for the perpetrators.

The murder, which sent shockwaves across the country, has raised fresh concerns about tourist safety and the need for vigilance while travelling in unfamiliar areas.