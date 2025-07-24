Street vendors relocated from Shillong’s Khyndailad area after eviction

The Urban Affairs Department of Meghalaya has successfully relocated street vendors from the crowded Khyndailad area to a designated vending zone at the MUDA parking lot complex.

The move comes in response to directives from the High Court of Meghalaya, which had instructed the state government to clearly demarcate vending zones and ensure that illegal encroachments are curbed through legal action. The court’s order was aimed at addressing the twin issues of unregulated street vending and traffic congestion in central Shillong.

The relocation was carried out following detailed consultations with the Town Vending Committee and in coordination with the Shillong Municipal Board, district administration, and street vendor associations. Authorities reported strong cooperation from the vendors, enabling a smooth and timely transition.



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Under the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2023, the Shillong Municipal Board conducted a comprehensive survey of 1,400 vendors. In the first phase, priority was accorded to those operating in Khyndailad. Of the total surveyed, 407 vendors were found eligible to receive a Certificate of Vending (CoV), and 311 have already collected their certificates.

To support the relocation, 365 vending stalls were built on the first floor of the MUDA parking facility. A total of 282 stalls have been allotted and occupied so far through a transparent lottery process.

Roadside Hawkers Association secretary Tellme Nongbri welcomed the initiative, describing it as a “proactive” measure and praising the government for its continued engagement with the vending community.

To further support certified vendors, the Urban Affairs Department has rolled out a relocation assistance package that includes a one-time financial grant of ₹10,000 and a monthly support of ₹2,000 for five months.

Officials said the initiative marks the start of a phased plan to relocate registered and eligible vendors to officially notified vending zones across Shillong, in keeping with legal requirements and urban planning goals.