The Riti Academy Award Ceremony took place on August 16, 2024, at Raj Bhavan, Shillong, to recognize five outstanding individuals in various creative and academic fields.

The event was attended by Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekar H Vijayashankar as the Chief Guest and Shri F.R Kharkongor, Principal Secretary, Arts and Culture, as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, Governor Vijayashankar commended Riti Academy's efforts and encouraged the relevant government departments to support such initiatives to promote local youth.

He praised Meghalaya's beauty and emphasized the importance of timely support for arts and culture initiatives.

He urged the youth to strive for excellence with dedication and hard work, as nothing is impossible with these qualities.

The Governor presented awards to five deserving individuals: Merlvin Jude Mukhim (Crystal Gayle Memorial Award 2024), Prof. Marco Babit Mitri (Sumar Sing Sawian Memorial Award 2024), Ibankyntiew Mawrie (S Quotient Sumer Memorial Award 2024), Alicia Pyngrope (Rana Kharkongor Memorial Award 2024), and Shanborlang Kharbudon (Prithpal Singh Sehdave 'Ladi' 2024).

The ceremony was attended by government officials, awardees' relatives, invitees, and others.

The Riti Academy Award Ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan to honour five meritorious contenders in various creative and academic expertise. The award ceremony was graced by Mr C H Vijaya Shankar, Governor of Meghalaya and Mr F R Kharkongor, Principal Secretary, Arts and Culture. The recipients of the awards are Mervin Jude Mukhim in performing arts, Ibankyntiew Mawrie in Media, Prof Marco Babit Mitri in Literature, Alicia Pyngrope in Music and Shanborlang Kharbudon in Visual Arts. The Chief Guest, Vijayashankar lauded the effort of Riti Academy and urged upon the concerned government department to encourage such endeavour to promote local youth. While appreciating the state of Meghalaya, Vijayashankar said ‘This is heaven and the aesthetic flourishes in this place’ he added that timely support of initiative on arts and culture is desirable and urged upon the youth to be proactive and strive for excellence with commitment because nothing is impossible with hard work and dedication.

Crystal Gayle Kharnaior was born in 1992 in Shillong, a versatile artist renowned for her work in theatre, creative dance, and film. She pursued English literature and became deeply involved in local theatre, delivering memorable performances such as her role in the folk drama Ding Ka Jingieit, produced by Riti Academy. Her talent gained international recognition in 2015 when she and her siblings performed in the 1st International Indigenous Theater Festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. At the festival, the play Bind at Heart involved local Khasi artists, featuring her younger sister Dalariti Gratel Kharnaior, was directed by her elder brother Rembrandt Iakmenlang Kharnaior.



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Prithpal Singh Sehdave, affectionately known as Ladi, was born in 1955 in Shillong. Although he was initially captivated by the relief sculptures at the Station of the Cross in the grand Catholic Church of Shillong, Ladi pursued a career in science. His deep understanding of physics, however, greatly enhanced his sculptural talent. This led him to be mentored by K G Subramanyan and to study sculpture at M S University in Baroda. Ladi's had a unique talent for transforming ordinary materials into stunning works of art, reflecting his versatile intellect and practical skills. Early in his career, he was honoured by the Gujarat State Akademi in Ahmedabad and the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) in New Delhi. He received the National Award in 1981 and a scholarship to study at the École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris. Ladi remained humble and spent much of his time in his hometown of Shillong. He often referred to himself modestly as a "small-town boy," even though he had earned national and international recognition as an artist.

Sumar Sing Sawian was the first national-level Khasi journalist working for Press Trust of India making significant contributions to journalism and Khasi culture. He was an active senior member of Seng Khasi Kmie, initiating the annual Lum Sohpetbneng pilgrimage in 2000 and was the founding editor of the English daily Apphira published by Ri Khasi Press. He translated Rabindranath Tagore’s Geetanjali into Khasi, pioneered the Apphira Archery Game contest, wrote scripts and commentaries on Khasi culture, politics and social issues for All India Radio and Doordarshan, with extensive literary book publications on Khasi indigenous faith, culture and tradition. In 2017, he received the U Tirot Sing Award for his exceptional work in art and literature.

Rana Kharkongor was a pioneering Khasi artiste, singer and composer of patriotic songs and diverse topics of social significance and nature. Started his career in 1973 with All India Radio, Shillong, with 'Grade A' designation and produced several audio albums, including notable works such as Jingkieng Ksiar, On Stage , and Star of 2000 . His versatility extended to music direction, script and screenplay, film direction, and production. Kharkongor gained national recognition by featuring with Usha Uthup on the POP TIME Programme in 1986.

S QUOTIENT SUMER had a humble beginning in his career as an office assistant and teacher before joining All India Radio, Shillong as a singer in 1959. He was the Joint Editor of a Khasi weekly, U Naphang, Trechnong, Dongmusa and wrote foran English daily, Meghalaya Guardian. He held various roles in literary and cultural organizations, including the Sahitya Akademi and the Book Reviewing Committee of the Government of Meghalaya. Ma Quotient was an accomplished author with scores of books, particularly on Kiang Nangbah and the Jaintia Kingdom. Recognized for his contributions to culture and media, Sumer received the State Award in 1981, along with numerous accolades from universities and literary institutions.

Merlvin Jude Mukhim is a versatile performing artist renowned for his multifaceted talents in music, theater, film, and innovative performance arts. He has collaborated with prestigious international institutions and projects, playing pivotal roles in some award-winning productions. Furthermore, he has demonstrated his intellectual prowess as an articulate host for both glamorous and serious stage events and served as a Jury Member at the 48th International Film Festival of India in 2017.

Prof. Marco Babit Mitri is a distinguished academician, celebrated for his profound intellectual contributions to the fields of education, history, and the humanities. His groundbreaking archaeological research into ancient settlements and artifacts, particularly those surrounding the mythical Sohpetbneng site, stands as a testament to his scholarly rigor and dedication. Through meticulous excavation and analysis, Prof. Mitri has unearthed invaluable historical insights, shedding light on the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi people and their oral traditions.

Ibankyntiew Mawrie is a distinguished media professional and dedicated journalist known for her impactful work in public discourse through her online video news portal. She has contributed to several reputable media institutions, hosting and moderating talk shows across wide range of platforms from campus settings to high-profile events. In recognition of her unwavering commitment to thought-provoking and ethical journalism, she bagged the award for media as part of the endeavour to celebrate the silver jubilee of Media Plus.

Alicia Pyngrope is a distinguished graded artiste of All India Radio, renowned for her sensational vocals and outstanding performances as a playback singer in several reputed Khasi films. Her captivating voice has resonated across various parts of the country, earning her popularity with domestic audiences through numerous sentimental songs and albums in the local entertainment industry. Pyngrope has acted in some films and performed alongside esteemed male singers at prestigious state events.

Shanborlang Kharbudon is a skilled digital artist known for his command over both applied and conceptual visual vocabulary. He specializes in creating fantastical imagery that blends authenticity with realism, capturing the essence of dreams and imaginative realms. His innovative approach to image-making, which explores illusion and hallucination, has generated significant interest and contemporary appeal among youthful audiences. Shanborlang's work has garnered international acclaim, including recognition as a Featured Artist in Heavy Music Art Magazine, England, for his outstanding album artwork, among other prestigious prizes.