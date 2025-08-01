Roadside picnics banned in East Khasi Hills to curb tourist littering

Authorities in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district have imposed a strict ban on roadside picnics and littering in response to the growing menace of plastic waste and beer bottles left behind by tourists.

The decision, announced on Friday, comes after repeated complaints and visual evidence of scenic viewpoints and roadside areas being turned into dumping grounds.

“From beer cans to plastic wrappers, the mess is visible in every corner. It’s not only an eyesore but also harming the environment and our tourism reputation,” a district official stated.



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As part of the crackdown, cooking or setting up roadside picnics has been prohibited. Police have been directed to monitor hotspots and take action against violators.

The move follows similar concerns raised by the Deputy Chief of Hima Sohra last week, prompting traditional authorities to mandate dustbins in all vehicles entering the Sohra tourism belt.

Tourists have been urged to enjoy the natural beauty of Meghalaya responsibly without turning it into a dumping ground.