A highway connecting Guwahati to Shillong has claimed 25 people in the last 100 days, official data revealed.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ri Bhoi district, VS Rathore, informed that most of the accidents on the scenic 60-km stretch of the Umiam-Jorabat Expressway have happened due to speeding, with about 50 per cent of the victims from outside the state.

Besides speeding, drunk driving is also a cause for a number of accidents on the four-lane highway, he said.

Police are in constant touch with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and have requested it to install speed limit boards along the highway, he added.

Rathore said the police were also planning to install barricades on stretches where drivers tend to speed.

He said the police are conducting regular checks to curb speeding and reckless driving.

Truckers using the highway are also being alerted to follow lane driving, and strict measures are being taken to regulate safe parking of trucks, the SP said.

Earlier, the Meghalaya police also issued an advisory following a concerning rise in road traffic accidents along National Highway 6 in recent weeks.

Despite ongoing traffic enforcement measures, a series of crashes—many of them fatal—have continued to occur across the district.