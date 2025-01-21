Six nurses from Meghalaya arrived in Singapore on January 21, after successfully clearing the Singapore Nursing Board exam.

The candidates received assistance from the Meghalaya government as well as from the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma made the announcement, further highlighting that more nurses are expected to reach Singapore in the coming weeks.

As CM Sangma wished the candidates luck, he also asserted the state's support to the youth in securing "high value income jobs across beyond conventional boundaries".

He stated on X, "We expect more to reach in the coming weeks to Singapore. This is to support our youth secure high value income jobs across beyond conventional boundaries. All the best for their future."

I am happy to share that with the assistance from the State and through Meghalaya State Skill Development Society 6 Nurses from Meghalaya who successfully cleared the Singapore Nursing Board exam landed in Singapore today. We expect more to reach in the coming weeks to Singapore.… pic.twitter.com/aJYjDDXifL — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 21, 2025

Earlier today, CM Sangma, during the celebration of the 53rd anniversary of Meghalaya's statehood day, announced the establishment a nursing college in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills district.

The chief minister, in an attempt to elevate progress and development in the town and the district as a whole, declared that a nursing college will be set up.