Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced the establishment a nursing college in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills district.

The announcement was made during the celebration of the 53rd anniversary of Meghalaya's statehood day on January 21. Chief Minister Sangma attended the event as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Sniawbhalang Dhar and Prestone Tynsong.

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The chief minister, in an attempt to elevate progress and development in the town and the district as a whole, declared that a nursing college will be set up.

Moroever, during the event, CM Sangma also distributed the Meghalaya Excellence Awards.

He also released social sector schemes amounting to Rs 63 crore for 6000 beneficiaries under CM Elevate, FOCUS, Green Meghalaya + and tourism infrastructure projects.

In another major development, the chief minister launched the new anthem, which celebrates the diversity of Meghalaya's tribes and unity.

The decision to amend the anthem was made after the state received suggestions from the Jaintia Hills district.