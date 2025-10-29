Two drug peddlers jailed for 6 years in Meghalaya; another gets 7 years for rape

A special court in Meghalaya has sentenced two drug smugglers to six years of rigorous imprisonment and fined them ₹60,000 each for distributing narcotics to minors, officials said on Wednesday.

The East Khasi Hills Special Judge (NDPS) court on October 27 convicted Marvinson Jyrwa and Skhem Kupar Massar under Sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, after the prosecution proved they were involved in the possession and distribution of narcotic substances to minors.

Describing the act as “deeply aggravating,” the court noted that targeting children in drug distribution reflected extreme moral culpability. Public Prosecutor S.S. Das represented the state during the trial.



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In a separate case, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Judicial), Shillong, convicted Bijoy Hajong for rape and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to compensate the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The verdicts come amid Meghalaya’s ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking and crimes against women and children, reflecting a tougher judicial stance on such offences.