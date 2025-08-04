Two youths arrested with heroin en route from Assam to Meghalaya

Two youths returning from Silchar in Assam were arrested with over 23 grams of heroin, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the bus they were travelling in and recovered 23.24 grams of heroin hidden inside two soap cases. Both individuals were immediately taken into custody.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police officials confirmed that efforts are underway to trace the supplier, who is suspected to be operating from Assam.



Also Read: Meghalaya pineapple festival ends in Delhi on high note with 15.4 MT sold in 3 days