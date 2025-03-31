Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has responded to former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's criticisms, expressing disappointment over references to his late father PA Sangma, while calling for collective efforts to restore peace in the troubled northeastern state.

"It's unfortunate that @NBirenSingh ji has dragged the name of (L) Shri P.A. Sangma ji," Conrad Sangma stated in a social media post today. "Sangma ji has always fought for the people of the North East, was a strong advocate for different issues and rights of the people of the North East."

The Meghalaya Chief Minister's response comes after Biren Singh's statement on X that directly questioned Conrad Sangma's awareness of Manipur's security initiatives and referenced the late PA Sangma's advocacy for dividing the Northeast along ethnic lines, which the former Manipur CM called "a dangerous idea."

Conrad Sangma shifted focus away from the political disagreement, emphasizing instead the need for cooperation in addressing Manipur's ongoing crisis.

"At this time, everyone's efforts should be towards the restoration of peace and harmony in Manipur and not indulge in political posturing. We all have to work together," Sangma wrote.

He concluded his message with an appeal "to everyone to work for the betterment of the people of Manipur," adding, "This is what (L) P.A. Sangma ji would have wanted."

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The exchange highlights tensions between political leaders in the Northeast over approaches to Manipur's complex ethnic and security challenges. In his earlier statement, Biren Singh had questioned Conrad Sangma's understanding of security measures implemented in Manipur, including border fencing projects and regulations on the Free Movement Regime.

Biren Singh had also characterised Manipur's current challenges as stemming from "a complex mix of challenges: the drug menace, illegal immigration, destruction of forests, and the systematic pursuit of power by select groups" while defending the implementation of the Inner Line Permit system as necessary for protecting the state's indigenous communities.

The public disagreement between the two prominent northeastern leaders comes as Manipur continues to grapple with ethnic tensions and security challenges that have affected the state for several years.