The Ninth Convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) was successfully held on August 31.

The event was graced by a galaxy of Vice Chancellors, Ministers, Ambassadors, heads of institutions, and other dignitaries.

Altogether 1655 graduates were awarded degrees, out of which 14 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, 669 students were awarded Post Graduate degrees, and 972 students were awarded Undergraduate degrees.

The Convocation address was delivered by Prof. Santishree D. Pandit, VC, JNU, New Delhi.

Ambassadors from five African countries also graced the occasion making it a truly global event. Mustapha Jawara, Ambassador of Gambia in India, H.E. Lukmon Bobokalonzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan in India; H.E. Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia in India; H.E. Gilbert Shimane Mangole, Ambassador of Botswana in India and Peter Hobwani, Deputy Head of Mission & Head of Chancery Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Congratulating the graduates, Meghalaya Governor Shri Phagu Chauhan said, “The university is an outcome of its founder Mahbubul Hoque’s vision to change the lives of the people of the region by empowering them with education. I am pleased to know that USTM is providing free education to deserving students from economically backward families, thereby ensuring that higher education remains accessible and equitable.”

Delivering her Convocation Address, JNU VC Prof. Santishree D. Pandit said, “Do not be afraid to take risks and pursue your passions. Dare to dream big, and don’t let the fear of failure hold you back. Embrace the unknown, and have unwavering trust in your abilities.” She urged the students to become part of the unfolding success story of India while contributing to it.

Earlier, the University report was presented by USTM Vice Chancellor Prof. G. D. Sharma. This was followed by the award of degrees and gold medals.

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