West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended a public meeting in Meghalaya's Garo Hills at Mendipathar on January 18 ahead of the assembly election.

Addressing the public gathering, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo asked the people not to bow down to any political parties including the saffron party.

Slamming the BJP-led- Central government, Mamata said that why there will be a defacto Prime Minister from Guwahati who will run all the northeastern states.

Mamata further asserted that if the people of Meghalaya want to change the present corrupt and discredited government then people must see TMC to be the only credible party in the state.

Slamming the Congress party, the West Bengal chief minister said that when she was part of the veteran Congress party, she fought with the leftist, however, the Congress did not give her any kind of protection.

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"You cannot imagine how I was tortured and the political situation I faced..my entire body has been operated along with my head and hands...but have never bowed down in front of dirty people," she added.

Mamata claimed that she loves politics because it is not her profession but it is her passion and serves the people through this political platform.

Commenting on the achievements of the TMC-ruled West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that every farmer is been given Rs 10,000 every year, a free ration to at least 9.5 crore people of the state.

Comparing the medical expenses in Delhi and Assam, Mamata Banerjee asserted that the charges in West Bengal (Kolkata) are much cheaper compared to other states and also free in most cases.

"Till now free heart operation has been performed on at least 60,000 children," she claimed.

"I am not coming from Guwahati but from Alipurduar...Hasimara to here, if you go to Guwahati from Meghalaya viz Helicopter it takes 45 minutes and if I come from my state to here is also takes 45 minutes," she added.

"I favour there must be a gateway also to West Bengal for this advantage...Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal is also our Gateway, hence Kolkata is the Gateway for the northeastern region, " she added.

Challenging the ruling NPP, Mamata Banerjee claimed that except for proxy given by the Central Government or from Guwahati, NPP has done nothing in the past 5 years.

"Show your report card in what you did for the last 5 years and after that you say," Mamata added.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that whatever TMC speaks is always from the heart unlike others who use teleprompters, hence TMC's heart is in Meghalaya.

Asking the general public, the West Bengal CM questioned the ruling NPP and Assam government why the land dispute issue has not been sorted to date.

"TMC is the only party which can give better goverance, who can achieve the dream of the youths, students, and I will give all the women Rs 1,000 per month," she added.

Taking a jibe at the Central government, Mamata said that BJP has two faces, the double engine government will say something at the time of the election and do something else post the election.

"This time I want the government of Meghalaya from the state and not ruled from outside the state..love your land as it is your motherland," she added.

Notably, on January 18, the Election Commission announced that the state assembly election will be held on February 27 and counting will take place on March 2, 2023.