A day after BJP appointed Rikman Momin as the new president for its Meghalaya unit, replacing Ernest Mawrie, the former state BJP president stated that he will continue to work as a team to strengthen the party.

Supporting the decision of the central leaders, Mawrie said that he was grateful to the central leaders for having worked as president for three years. "It is the system in the party when the term is over, we elect the new president. I will continue to work for the party to strengthen it", said Mawrie.

Mawrie while speaking on why the seat was uncosteted said that the decision was made by the central leaders. He explained that in the central they have always followed the nomination process.

“There are two systems: nomination and election; till today we have been practicing nomination. When they appointed me as president in 2020, it was like an election because we had three contenders, AL Hek and David Kharsati, and I was elected as president,” said Mawrie.

Since the name came as a shock for many of the party members, Mawrie mentioned that there was no discussion on the candidate or whom he would recommend.



Also read : Meghalaya BJP appoints Rikman Momin as new state president, replaces Ernest Mawrie