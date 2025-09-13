108-year-old Lalneihsangi declared Mizoram’s oldest living person

Lalneihsangi, a 108-year-old woman, has been officially declared the oldest living person in Mizoram, Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii announced on September 13.

Lalneihsangi, affectionately called Pi Buangi by locals, celebrated her 108th birthday on April 14. She was the first among the Mizos to work in a rehabilitation centre and had served at Behala Girls Home in Kolkata.

Born to Thangchhunga, the first Corps Sergeant Major in Mizoram’s Salvation Army Church, Lalneihsangi received the ‘Women of Substance’ award in 2022 in recognition of her lifelong contributions to society.



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Speaking at a function in Aizawl, Minister Lalrinpuii said the declaration was made following a survey conducted by the Social Welfare Department. She added that the state government provides several welfare measures, including old-age pensions, to elderly citizens.

According to the minister, Mizoram currently has over 70,000 elderly people, and the number is expected to reach 100,000 by 2036. She urged the public to respect elders, emphasising it as one of the cherished Mizo codes of ethics.