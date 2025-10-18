121 people die of TB in Mizoram since January, health department reports

At least 121 people have died of tuberculosis (TB) in Mizoram since January this year, while 1,870 others have been diagnosed with the disease between January 1 and October 10, according to the state health department.

Data from the Public Health and Family Welfare Department revealed that 97,647 blood samples were tested during this period. Among the 1,870 diagnosed cases, 744 were reported to be suffering from tuberculosis, and a total of 121 patients were diagnosed with multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB). Additionally, 211 patients were found to be suffering from both TB and HIV.

The data showed that 82% of the patients had been successfully treated, while most of the affected were children and adolescents, with 1,761 cases aged 14 years and younger and 104 below 14 years.



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Health officials noted a gradual increase in both the fatality rate and the number of TB patients compared to previous years. In 2020, 31 people died of TB, and the number rose to 46 in 2021, 87 in 2022, and 119 in 2023. Over the past five years, at least 540 people have lost their lives due to TB in Mizoram.

More than 11,000 people have been diagnosed with TB in the state over the last five years, with the highest number of cases recorded in 2020 (2,307), followed by 2,115 in 2023. Health officials also stated that more than 100 people have registered to either donate TB patients or contribute through the online platform “Nikshay” under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Launched by President Droupadi Murmu in September 2022, the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan aims to increase community involvement in achieving India’s commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, ahead of the global target of 2030.