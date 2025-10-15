Mizoram emerges as top tourist destination in Northeast, records 139.5% rise in visitors

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that the state ranked among the top tourist destinations in the Northeast last year, registering a remarkable surge in visitor arrivals.

Addressing the Hnahsin (cosmos flower) festival in Champhai district, Lalduhoma revealed that over 5.2 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2024, marking a 139.5 per cent increase from the previous year. He expressed optimism that the numbers would continue to grow with the improved connectivity brought by the newly inaugurated Bairabi–Sairang railway line.

The railway line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, links Mizoram’s capital Aizawl to the rest of India through Assam’s Silchar, placing the hill state firmly on the national railway map for the first time. Lalduhoma described the project as one of the most challenging undertakings in Indian Railway history.



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“With the improvement of connectivity and our efforts to strengthen the tourism sector, Mizoram is becoming a preferred destination in the Northeast,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the economic potential of tourism, Lalduhoma urged citizens to preserve the state’s natural beauty and showcase the Mizo way of life marked by honesty, hospitality, and respect for elders. “Tourists should be shown the Mizo ethics of selfless service and friendliness to outsiders when they visit our state,” he added.

Emphasising Mizoram’s rich heritage and historical appeal, Lalduhoma said that tourism could play a vital role in reclaiming the wealth that has been flowing out of the state. “A large amount of Mizoram’s money has been drained outside the state — we must find ways to bring it back through tourism,” he said.