Following a recent clash with the people's army along the Karma River, near the border, a total of 278 soldiers from the Myanmar Army sought refuge in Mizoram.



According to sources, Myanmar army personnel entered Indian territory in the Bandukba area of Lawngtlai District, Mizoram, fully armed and equipped. They were subsequently taken to the Assam Rifles camp, where they spent the night.



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Earlier on January 2, altogether 151 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled during armed clashes with an ethnic insurgent group in the neighbouring country and came to Mizoram, were sent back.

The soldiers were airlifted by the Myanmar Air Force from Aizawl, the capital of the northeastern state.

They had crossed the Indian border and entered southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on December 29 after their camps near the international borders were overrun by fighters of the Arakan Army, an insurgent group.