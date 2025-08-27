351 drug-related deaths reported in Mizoram since 2020: Minister

Mizoram has recorded 351 drug-related deaths in the last five years, including 46 women, state Excise and Narcotics Minister Lainghinghlova Hmar informed the assembly on Wednesday.

Hmar, responding to a query from Mizo National Front legislator K Laldawngliana, said that 78 deaths were caused by heroin abuse, while 273 resulted from multiple drugs between 2020 and August 8, 2025. Victims ranged in age from 19 to 57 years. The highest number of fatalities occurred in 2023 with 76 deaths. From January to August 8 this year, 51 people, including seven women, died due to drug abuse.

Among the state’s 11 districts, Aizawl reported the most deaths at 274, followed by Lunglei with 69, and Champhai at 58. Hnahthial recorded the lowest, with just one death.



Also Read: Six Mizoram students become ‘Deputy Commissioner' for a day in Lunglei

The Excise and Narcotics Department seized 212.987 kg of heroin, 568.991 kg of methamphetamine, and 1,566.662 kg of ganja, worth approximately Rs 152.43 crore, while 4,400 people were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act during this period.

Home Minister K Sapdanga said a coordinated crackdown involving police, excise officials, and the Young Mizo Association (YMA) will be launched to curb drug abuse and smuggling, which often fuels other crimes.

Mizoram faces a persistent drug threat due to its porous 510-km border with Myanmar and proximity to the “Golden Triangle,” a notorious drug-producing region spanning Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos.