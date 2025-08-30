44 dead, 1,492 diagnosed with TB in Mizoram this year

At least 44 people have died of tuberculosis (TB) and 1,492 have been diagnosed with the disease in Mizoram so far this year, officials said on Saturday.

According to the state health department, a total of 463 people have succumbed to TB in the past five years. The yearly deaths include 31 in 2020, 46 in 2021, 87 in 2022, 119 in 2023, and 136 in 2024.



During this period, 10,870 people were diagnosed with the infectious disease, with the highest number of cases recorded in 2024 at 2,307, followed by 2,115 in 2023.



Also Read: Mizoram: Unidentified male body found at Rangvamual; Investigation underway

Of the 1,492 cases reported this year, 1,010 were from Aizawl district, 108 from Kolasib, and 90 from Siaha, the data revealed.

Officials also highlighted the participation of over 100 individuals who have registered to adopt TB patients or donate to their care through the online platform “Nikshay” under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Launched nationwide by President Droupadi Murmu in September 2022, the initiative aims to enhance community involvement in India’s efforts to eradicate TB by 2025, ahead of the global target of 2030.