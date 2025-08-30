Mizoram: Unidentified male body found at Rangvamual; Investigation underway

An unidentified male body was found on August 29 afternoon near the Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) complex at Rangvamual, raising concerns among local residents.

The discovery was reported to Vaivakawn Police Station by members of the Rangvamual Young Mizo Association (YMA) around 3:00 p.m., who noticed the body lying under the stairs of the BSUP building.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased is approximately 40 years old. Police officials noted that the body showed visible signs of decay, indicating that the man had been dead for some time before being discovered.

The unidentified body has been kept at the Civil Hospital Morgue in Aizawl, where a post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday.



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Authorities have confirmed that if the man remains unidentified, arrangements will be made for his burial at Riangvai Cemetery, a site designated for individuals without family or next of kin.

Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the case, including efforts to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death. No foul play has been confirmed so far, but officials are examining all possibilities.

Local residents have expressed concern over the incident, calling for increased vigilance in the area to prevent similar occurrences in the future.