63 eligible voters opt for home voting ahead of Dampa Bypoll in Mizoram

All 58 senior citizens and five persons with disabilities (PWDs) who applied for home voting in the Dampa Assembly bypoll have successfully cast their votes from their residences, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr. Lalrozama said.

Dr. Lalrozama said the Election Department is fully prepared to conduct polling for the Dampa seat on November 11.

“A total of 58 senior citizens, aged 85 and above, and 5 PWD voters applied for home voting. All of them exercised their franchise from their homes on Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.



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The CEO, accompanied by other election officials, will visit the Dampa constituency on Friday to review poll preparedness.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. Five candidates are contesting the seat — Vanlalsailova, a Mizo singer and preacher from the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM); Dr. R. Lalthangliana, MNF senior vice president and former health minister; John Rotluangliana, Congress state vice president and former transport minister; Lalhmingthanga from the BJP; and K. Zahmingthanga from the People’s Conference.

A total of 21,003 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the bypoll. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.