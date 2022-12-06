Kalyan Chaubey, president, All India Football Federation (AIFF), arrived at Aizawl on December 6.

Upon his arrival, Kalyan Chaubey met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan and interacted with the officials of the Mizoram Football Association (MFA). He also met Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte.

AIFF President will grace the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) Final Kick-Off as the Chief Guest at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mualpui, Aizawl and will visit Mizoram Football Association Ground at Sairang.

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Also, All India Football Federation President, Kalyan Chaubey held a Press Conference at Aijal Club, where he stated that without the State’s Government support, no discipline of sports can flourish. He mentioned the 187-crore project was used for the development of football in Assam.

Kalyan talked of his project to produce 50 "A-license" coaches in the eight states of the Northeast, with 1.40 lakh schools to be recruited at the grassroots level.

The State Sports Council Secretary also reported on the completion of 10 artificial turfs in various districts of the state.

Kalyan Chaubey further stated that his tenure will give more emphasis to the "Santosh Trophy," which has not received the momentum it deserves in the last 10–12 years.