Mizoram: Aizawl bans animal fights linked to betting activities

The Aizawl district administration on Wednesday announced a ban on animal fights linked to betting activities, following reports of such events in the Mizoram state capital. The decision is aimed at tackling illegal gambling activities involving animal cruelty. This move is seen as a significant step towards curbing unlawful practices that exploit animals for entertainment and profit.

The order, issued by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia, highlights reports of cockfights and dogfights being organised in various locations within Aizawl. These activities have been identified as venues for gambling, drawing crowds ranging from 100 to 300 people, all engaged in betting. The administration expressed concern over the growing popularity of these events, which not only promote illegal gambling but also involve severe animal cruelty.

Animal fights, particularly cockfights and dogfights, have attracted large gatherings in the district, suggesting a concerning trend of using animals for unlawful betting activities. The administration's action underscores a commitment to addressing this issue and upholding legal standards. By targeting these events, authorities aim to dismantle the networks that facilitate such gatherings and ensure compliance with the law.



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The ban aims to deter these illegal gatherings and prevent the exploitation of animals for gambling purposes. The administration is expected to take further steps to monitor and enforce the ban, ensuring that such events are not conducted in the future. This includes increased vigilance and potential penalties for those found violating the ban.

Local authorities are tasked with overseeing compliance with the new regulation, focusing on areas known for hosting such events. This effort involves collaboration among community members and law enforcement to maintain public order and protect animal welfare. Public awareness campaigns may also be initiated to educate citizens about the legal and ethical implications of such activities.

By implementing this ban, the Aizawl district administration seeks to curtail illegal betting activities and promote a more ethical treatment of animals. This proactive measure reflects the administration's resolve to address both gambling and animal rights issues within the region. It is hoped that these actions will lead to a reduction in animal cruelty and a more law-abiding community.