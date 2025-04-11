Aizawl has taken a giant leap in urban governance and public safety, with its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) now ranked among the top three in India.

This recognition comes as the city boasts a robust network of 237 standard CCTV cameras and 39 advanced Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras installed across 76 strategic locations.

This development was highlighted during a high-level visit to the Aizawl Ven Buk – ICCC at Treasury Square this morning by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Home Minister K. Sapdanga, who also oversees the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD & PA) portfolio.

Speaking at the venue, Chief Minister Lalduhoma lauded the achievements of Aizawl Smart City Limited, emphasizing that the extensive surveillance network covers almost every densely populated area of the city. “The system, while primarily for monitoring, significantly enhances public safety and ensures order. If extended further, it could benefit not just Aizawl but neighboring regions as well—especially in disaster-prone and emergency situations,” he said.



Also Read: Indian Racing Festival to thrill Guwahati, Shillong, 3 other NE cities with Formula 4 action

C.C. Lalchhuangkima, CEO of Aizawl Smart City, provided a detailed overview of the system's operations. According to him, the 39 PTZ cameras are capable of real-time zoom and facial recognition at five key locations. An Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system helps track traffic violations and vehicle movements, while Variable Message Displays (VMDs) installed at five major locations keep citizens informed with real-time updates.

The ICCC also provides free Wi-Fi at 15 public locations, and video surveillance data is retained for 30 days, with important footage archived and redundant data erased.

The results speak for themselves — the surveillance system has already helped identify nearly 600 cases since its inception.

Adding to this, automobile giant Toyota, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has donated additional equipment to support Aizawl’s traffic management. These new assets will also be integrated into the ICCC ecosystem.

The Aizawl ICCC (Ven Buk) was inaugurated on April 1, 2023, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a total cost of Rs. 87.18 crore. Its monthly operational cost is about Rs. 7.8 lakh, and the facility is open to the public for use at a nominal fee of Rs. 100.

With advanced technology, efficient operations, and strategic partnerships, Aizawl's ICCC is setting a benchmark for smart cities across India—ushering in a new era of tech-enabled urban governance in the Northeast.