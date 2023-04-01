Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 1 said that projects to connect all eight capitals of the northeastern states would be completed by 2025.

He said this while addressing a public meeting in Mizoram's Aizawl where he also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 2,415 crore.

''By 2025, all eight capitals in northeastern will be connected via rail, road, and air, and in this regard projects worth Rs 1.76 lakh crore are being undertaken,'' Shah said.

He further said that four important projects worth Rs 1,200 crore were laid today and after completion trade and business will flourish in the state.

The Home Minister further appealed to outfits from the region, which are still not engaged in peace talks, to join the mainstream to contribute to the northeast and India's development.

“In the last nine years, we have been able to bring peace and improve connectivity in the region. Due to this, the pace of development in the northeast is at par with the rest of the country. With this, the entire northeast is now progressing in the path of peace, stability, and development,'' he added.

Speaking about the journey of Mizoram from tumultuous times to the present, he said the transformation to a peaceful state is a testament to the power of democracy.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, northeast states are on a path to fast development, especially in connectivity and infrastructure,'' he said.

Praising the leadership Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Zoramthanga, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation highlighted various achievements of the state government during the last 5 years.

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