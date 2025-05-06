The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday published the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) at their office at Aizawl's Chaltlang locality.

This year's HSSLC had 12281 candidates who appeared for the examination at 100 examination 12105 students- 8658 from Arts stream, 2798 from Science stream, and 649 from Commerce stream- appeared for the exam. There are 701 candidates who passed at the Distinction level, 3250 at First Division, 3970 at the Second Division while the Third Division had 1896 candidates.

The pass percentage for this year's HSSLC is 81.10% (Arts-81.13%; Science-85.63%, and Commerce- 74.42%). There are 1015 more female candidates than male.

All the toppers from all streams in this year's Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination are female candidates.



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The topper from the Arts stream is Lalrammawii Tochhawng from Mount Carmel School, Aizawl; and Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang from St. Paul's Higher Secondary School, Aizawl bags the top position in the Science stream, while Kristin Laldinpuii Ralte from Oikos Higher Secondary School, Aizawl tops the Commerce stream.

Tochhawng scored 471/500; Changeling scored 477/500; and Ralte scored 470/500.

Under the Arts stream, there are 207 schools out of which 46 schools have a 100% successful candidates, while two schools did not have any candidates who cleared the examination.

All the candidates from the 69 schools having Science subject cleared their examination; and two schools out of the total 29 Commerce offering schools in Mizoram did not have candidates who cleared their examination.

The Science stream topper from St. Paul's Higher Secondary School-Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang- was also the topper of the MBSE HSLC Examination of 2023, where she scored 485 marks.



