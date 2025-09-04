Assam Rifles apprehend suspect, seize arms and ammunition in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai

The Assam Rifles apprehended a suspect and recovered arms and ammunition during an operation in Chamdur P village of Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, officials said on Wednesday, September 3.

According to officials, the operation was launched on September 2 based on specific intelligence inputs about the trafficking of arms and ammunition. During an area domination patrol, troops intercepted a suspect and, upon thorough checking, recovered one .22 air carbine, one .22 single-barrel miniature rifle (foreign-made), two .22 magazines, and ten live .22 rounds. The seized items along with the apprehended individual were handed over to Lawngtlai Police Station for further investigation.

This comes just days after another major recovery in Mizoram’s Champhai district. On August 29, acting on credible intelligence, Assam Rifles carried out a search operation in Saikumphal village, during which a large cache of weapons, explosives, and war-like stores was seized.



Also Read: Mizo National Front fields R Lalthangliana for Dampa bypoll

Troops had cordoned off a suspected house in the village and recovered a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives. The house owner was taken into custody. Further searches led to the discovery of a hidden cache containing one Heckler & Koch G3 assault rifle, two Springfield sniper rifles, two shotguns, one MA assault rifle, and two hand grenades.

The haul also included 75 live sniper rounds, 92 live .303 tracer rounds, 30 live 7.62 mm rounds, 91 live 5.56 mm rounds, eight live 12-bore rounds, two fired 12-bore cases, along with one live and one fired 9 mm round. Explosives recovered comprised three drums of Cordtex, improvised explosive device (IED) materials, one cylindrical explosive packet, and seven packets of PEK.

In addition, war-like stores such as two scopes, a bulletproof plate, three bulletproof jackets, and a belt were also seized.

Officials said the Assam Rifles remain committed to curbing illegal arms trafficking in the Northeast and ensuring peace and security in the region.