Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar, YSM, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) interacted with office bearers of CYMA led by Pu R Lalngheta on July 18 July at Headquarters, 23 Sector Assam Rifles.

The General officer appreciated the efforts of CYMA for their excellent work and assured them of full support from the Assam Rifles as "Friends of the North East".

CYMA highlighted the issue of Internally Displaced Persons in Mizoram. The General officer highlighted the efforts of Assam Rifles in rescuing of Mizoram students stranded in Imphal and also relentless and unbiased efforts of armed forces to bring normalcy and save innocent lives in Manipur. He mentioned about the relief camps established in Manipur for the amelioration of the affected people.

On the issue of Internally Displaced Persons the General officer assured Assam Rifles assistance to the displaced people.

The General officer also emphasized on the recent trend of increased smuggling of Narcotics and war like stores which adversely affect the Mizo people and peace in the state. He even highlighted its far reaching effects in future and requested the flag bearers of Mizo society to work with enhanced cooperation and assist Assam Rifles in its war against all illegal activities.

The General officer also applauded the selfless work being done by the CSOs of Mizoram.

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