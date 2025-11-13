Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize Meth worth Rs 45 crore in Saitual district

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 15 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets valued at around Rs 45 crore in Ngopa under Saitual district.

The joint operation was launched on the intervening night of November 12 and 13, following specific intelligence inputs about narcotics movement along the Ngopa–Saitual Road. Security personnel intercepted a suspected vehicle at a check post in the Ngopa area, leading to the recovery of the contraband.

Two individuals, identified as Rabizul Haq, son of Sazuddin, and Naasiruddin, son of Adul Hassan — both residents of Barpeta district, Assam — were arrested. The seized drugs, vehicle, and the accused were handed over to the Saitual Police for further investigation.



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Officials said the seizure ranks among the largest in Mizoram in recent times and underscores the sustained efforts of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in combating the drug menace in the region.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities related to narcotics.