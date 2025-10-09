Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize over 4,400 Kg of areca nuts; Two Myanmar nationals held

In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 4,406 kilograms of Areca nuts and apprehended two Myanmar nationals during a search of suspected boats near Lawngtlai district.

According to official sources, the operation led to the recovery of 45 bags of Areca nuts valued at approximately Rs 30.84 lakh in the local market. The two apprehended individuals have been identified as San Saw Mg and Kyaw Thein Lwin, both residents of Pagarwa, Rakhine, Myanmar.

Security personnel carried out the operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the illegal transportation of contraband items through waterways.

The seized items and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Lawngtlai Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Authorities have intensified surveillance along Mizoram’s border areas to curb the smuggling of Areca nuts and other contraband items, which have seen a sharp rise in recent months due to cross-border movement from Myanmar.



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