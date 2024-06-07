Assam Rifles, in coordination with Mizoram Police and the Customs Department, recovered heroin, cigarettes, and beer worth Rs 26.84 lakh in Mizoram.

The operation took place in Melbuk, Zokhawthar, Mizoram, on 5th June 2024.

Authorities seized 25 grams of Heroin No. 4, 79 cases of foreign-origin beer, and 5 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes.

One individual was apprehended during the operation.

Earlier on June 2, three persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 9.7 crore was seized from their possession in three separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.



Also Read: Heroin worth Rs 9.7 crore seized in Mizoram, 3 arrested

During the operations by Assam Rifles and the state police on May 30 night, heroin weighing 146 grams was recovered from Melbuk village, 22 grams from Zote and 1.2 kilograms in an area on Champhai-Aizawl road, it said.



Three drug peddlers were arrested in the three seizure cases, the statement said.



The seized heroin and the three accused handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings, it added.