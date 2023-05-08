Amid the violence and chaos in Manipur, Assam Rifles came to the rescue of students from Mizoram studying in Manipur.

In a successful evacuation operation on 08 May 2023, Assam Rifles evacuated 37 students of Mizoram from Central Agriculture University, Manipur to Imphal airport. Out of these students, 31 will be reaching Mizoram today and the balance 07 will be reached subsequently.

Under escort, 31 students have been dropped off safely at Imphal airport. Balance six students who have their flights on 09 May, were taken to the Army rescue camp. These students will be dropped off at Imphal airport as per their flight schedule.

Also Read: Thirty people from violence-hit Manipur flee to neighbouring Mizoram

On the otherhand, Mizoram MP (LS) C Lalrosanga in a telephonic conversation with Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande discussed various issues regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur.

In their talk, MP C. Lalrosanga conveyed to General Pande the need to gain public trust and confidence, especially of the tribal communities.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gave his assurance that he would convey to his officers the MP's message of sensitively handling the situation in the state, in order to gain the trust and confidence of the public.

