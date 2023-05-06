At least 30 individuals, primarily women and children, escaped to Mizoram on Friday from violent parts of Manipur.

Aizawl and Saitual, two Mizoram districts, share a 95-kilometre border with Manipur.

Deputy Commissioner Lalngura Tlau told the media that sixteen individuals entered the Saitual district during the day, seeking sanctuary in the state.

These displaced individuals are being housed at a camp on the Mizoram-Manipur border in North-East Khawdungsei village, he said, adding that the district administration is giving food and other support to them.

Also Read: Mizoram MP writes to Amit Shah on Manipur violence, seeks Centre's intervention

According to a Kolasib district official, at least fourteen individuals escaped to Vairengte and Saipum villages on Friday. Meanwhile, the state General Administration Department has issued a notice to all deputy commissioners on a probable inflow of migrants from the troubled bordering state.

The agency also requested district administrations to make suitable measures, such as temporary shelter and other amenities, to give safety and security to persons seeking refuge in the state, according to a notification issued by the department. The agency directed the deputy commissioners to protect the safety of Meitei community members and to take strict action if a flare-up is detected inside their respective domains.

On Wednesday, violent battles erupted in Manipur between tribals and members of the main Meitei clan, displacing thousands of people. The violence erupted during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' across the 10 hill districts to oppose the Meitei community's desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation.

Meiteis make up around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and dwell mostly in the Imphal valley.

Tribals, chiefly Nagas and Kukis, make up another 40% of the population and live mostly in the hill areas.

