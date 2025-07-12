Assam Rifles seize Rs 112.4 crore meth haul near Myanmar border in Mizoram

Assam Rifles personnel seized a massive consignment of Methamphetamine tablets worth ₹112.40 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district, near the India-Myanmar border, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Saturday.

The seizure occurred during an area domination patrol on Friday at Zokhawthar village, when Assam Rifles personnel spotted two individuals carrying rucksacks near the border. Upon inspection, 3.33 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine—commonly known as Meth—were recovered from the bags.



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The suspects fled by jumping into the Tiau river, which flows along the Indo-Myanmar border, and managed to escape into Myanmar, the statement added.

The seized contraband, believed to be intended for distribution in Champhai town, was later handed over to the Mizoram Police at Zokhawthar for further investigation and legal action.

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant that increases activity levels and alertness while reducing the need for sleep. Authorities have expressed concern over the growing trafficking of such narcotics through the porous Indo-Myanmar border.